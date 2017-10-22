Sarfraz approached by bookie, reports matter to PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was reportedly approached by a bookie with an offer of match-fixing before their third One-day International against Sri Lanka.

A top Pakistan cricket official on Saturday confirmed a national team player was approached and it was reported to the anti-corruption unit.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said the matter was being dealt with by the board and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“A player was approached,” Sethi said on Twitter. “As per rules he immediately reported to PCB who informed ICC. Matters are jointly in hand. No further comment.”

Reports said the player approached was skipper Sarfraz and it happened on October 17 before the third One-day International in Abu Dhabi.

Sarfraz had immediately reported the matter to PCB’s anti-corruption unit, who in turn informed the ICC.

Under the anti-corruption code, a player must report a fixing offer and failure to do so can result in a ban of a minimum of six months. The maximum punishment is a life ban.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 4-0 after a thumping seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka here on Friday. The final match takes place here on Monday (tomorrow).

Under ICC rules, a player is interviewed by its anti-corruption unit to further investigate the matter, but the governing body does not make any comment on an ongoing investigation.

Pakistan cricket received a jolt in February when two of its players — Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif — were caught in a spot-fixing scandal which rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in United Arab Emirates.

Sharjeel was banned for five years (two and a half years of which were suspended) while Khalid was banned for five years and fined one million rupees ($10,000).

The two played for Islamabad United in the PSL and were accused of arranging two dot balls in return for money in the opening match of the league.

Pacer Mohammad Irfan was banned for one year, six months of which were suspended, and fined one million rupees while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was banned for two months (one suspended) and fined 200,000 rupess ($2,000) for failing to report fixing offers at various stages.