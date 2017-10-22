‘Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet can help slow down bone decay’

People over the age of 35 years are more prone to developing osteoporosis due to demineralisation of bones. They must adopt a healthy lifestyle and quit smoking, alcohol and some medicines, including anti-epileptic drugs, which can further weaken bones.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and are easily broken. It is very common in post-menopausal women. However, it can be slowed down by having a good diet, changing dietary habits and exercising regularly.

These views were expressed by Karachi Health Director and eminent consultant orthopaedic Dr Muhammad Taufiq during a news briefing at the Karachi Press Club held in connection with World Osteoporosis Day.

Two consultant rheumatologists, Dr Saleha Ishaq from the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) and Dr Amir Riaz from Liaquat National Hospital (LNH), also spoke. On the occasion, the experts were told that 70 percent of working journalists were found deficient in Vitamin D as per a recent test.

“When human skin is exposed to sunlight, a chemical reaction is caused that produces Vitamin D, which is necessary to help the absorption of calcium in the human bones,” Dr Taufiq maintained.

He urged people to shun sedentary lifestyle, exercise regularly, quit smoking and alcohol, and have a healthy and balanced diet to have strong bones and avoid complications of the skeletal issues.

Consultant rheumatologist Saleha Ishaq said osteoporosis was a silent disease of women after menopause and every one in three women was prone to this disease in the world, while in men, every one in five was prone to have osteoporosis.

“Having healthy bones is equal to having a healthy life because people with weak bones get fractures easily while falling down or in the accidents. In the older ages, sometimes these fractures become life-threatening,” she added. She advised people to get their bones tested for mineral density which can be done through Dexa Scan.

Consultant rheumatologist Dr Amir Riaz also spoke on the various aspects of bone diseases and ailments. He advised people to expose their hands and feet to sunlight for ten to fifteen minutes between 10am to 3pm five times a week to overcome vitamin D deficiency.

Chikungunya cases

There is no Chikungunya epidemic in the city despite poor sanitation and environmental conditions but some cases are being reported everyday at public and private hospitals, Dr Taufiq said.

“Chikungunya is a self-limiting disease in which there is no need of hospitalisation or taking any medicines except for Panadol or Calpol. The fever subsides within a few days while pain in bones and joints remains for two to three weeks, but it also vanishes with the passage of time,” he added. He said people should improve sanitation conditions in and around their homes.