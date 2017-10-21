‘Drama Khan’ proclaimed offender, not providing money trail: Fazl

CHINIOT: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Friday described Imran Khan as ‘Drama Khan’ who, he said, was a proclaimed offender and not ready to provide the money trail of his assets.

He said ‘institutions’ were seemingly behind every matter,adding that the JUI-F was in favour of accountability but it should be free of fear and favour. “We can’t support accountability aimed at targeting any person or political party,” he told media persons.

Fazl said everyone was aware of Drama Khan and of the credibility of the elements surrounding him. Those who were earlier predicting the umpire raising his finger had failed to present the money trail, he said, adding that Drama Khan was avoiding the courts. Commenting on the issue removing the oath regarding finality of prophethood, he said the conspirators and their supporters would be exposed soon.