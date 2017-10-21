Pakistan, Afghanistan suffered a lot from terrorism, says COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday. The Army chief strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, including the one on the Afghan National Army Base in Kandahar, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here. The COAS expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. He said that both the countries had suffered a lot from terrorism and such attacks should not deter the resolve and commitments for peace in the region.
