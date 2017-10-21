Disqualified party head -- what court can do if law permits it: LHC CJ

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed on Friday that it appears inappropriate morally that a disqualified person becomes the head of a political party.
However, what the court could do when the constitution says that anyone can make a political party, and the law does not place any bar on a disqualified person becoming the head of a party either, remarked the LHC chief justice.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday heard the petitions, challenging the Election Bill 2017, a clause of which allows a disqualified lawmaker to hold office of a political party. The petitioner stated that the court would have to look into the matter if a terrorist makes a political party. The chief justice remarked that the petitioner must tell this to the parliament. He observed that the courts are not meant for hearing such matters.
LAHORE: Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed on Friday that it appears inappropriate morally that a disqualified person becomes the head of a political party.
However, what the court could do when the constitution says that anyone can make a political party, and the law does not place any bar on a disqualified person becoming the head of a party either, remarked the LHC chief justice.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday heard the petitions, challenging the Election Bill 2017, a clause of which allows a disqualified lawmaker to hold office of a political party. The petitioner stated that the court would have to look into the matter if a terrorist makes a political party. The chief justice remarked that the petitioner must tell this to the parliament. He observed that the courts are not meant for hearing such matters.
Comments