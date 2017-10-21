Disqualified party head -- what court can do if law permits it: LHC CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed on Friday that it appears inappropriate morally that a disqualified person becomes the head of a political party.

However, what the court could do when the constitution says that anyone can make a political party, and the law does not place any bar on a disqualified person becoming the head of a party either, remarked the LHC chief justice.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday heard the petitions, challenging the Election Bill 2017, a clause of which allows a disqualified lawmaker to hold office of a political party. The petitioner stated that the court would have to look into the matter if a terrorist makes a political party. The chief justice remarked that the petitioner must tell this to the parliament. He observed that the courts are not meant for hearing such matters.