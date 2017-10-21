Public service cannot be done through hollow slogans: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said public service cannot be done through hollow slogans only and one has to negate self for the purpose.

Talking to members of the assembly including Malik Mazhar Abbas and Rai Mansab Ali here Friday, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government was totally free from corruption. He said the elements levelling baseless allegations were not loyal to the nation. They were torchbearers of negatives politics of falsehood and deceits, and they were devoid of the passion for public service.

The CM said transparency was hallmark of the PML-N government. He said a new example had been set by saving billions of rupees in development projects, which were being completed with speed and quality.

Also, the chief minister met a delegation of world heritage committee of Unesco and discussed with the members protection and preservation of historical sites in the province. The delegation was led by Unesco’s Country Director Vibeke Jensen, who appreciatedthe good work done for protection of the places of heritage in Punjab, especially in Lahore.

“The role and performance of the Punjab government towards conservation of historical and cultural heritage is commendable,” the delegation members said. They said Lahore Walled City Authority had been doing a commendable job for restoring the old city building to their original grandeur.

They pledged continuing working with the Punjab government in future as well. Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said the provincial government did not need any financial support, but expertise and professional help from the World Heritage Committee of Unesco. He said the Punjab government would welcome technical support from Unesco and other friendly countries for the purpose. He hoped that mutual cooperation between the Punjab government and Unesco’s World Heritage Committee would be enhanced in future. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review implementation of health projects in the province and steps taken for improvement in healthcare facilities at government hospitals.

The meeting accorded approval to different steps with regard to District Health Authorities and Drug Courts in the province.

The CM said hepatitis control programme was being implemented in an effective manner and patients were getting medicines at their doorsteps. He said the latest facilities for treatment of hepatitis disease would be provided at all THQ hospitals, as the programme of hepatitis filter clinics was being promoted with speed.

The CM said rural ambulance service would be further extended to far-off areas of the province. He said mobile health units were providing the best diagnostic facilities and treatment of different diseases in remote areas, and 14 additional mobile health units were being arranged soon.

Reforms process was in progress in 40 hospitals and the programme would also be introduced in 85 other hospitals of the province, he added. The CM appreciated the ISO-9001 certification of DHQ Hospital Attock and said that immediate steps were required for provision of quality healthcare facilities in public sector hospitals.

The chief minister also took notice of the news about the birth of a child outside Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and sought a report from the minister and health secretary. He said after the THQ Hospital Raiwind, the incident taking place at Ganga Ram Hospital was tragic. The persons involved in the incident would be held accountable, he added.

Separately, Punjab CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a passenger in a road accident near Kahna. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.