Future of martyrs’ children

What is the future of martyrs’ children? Mr. President Trump, can your war on terror bring back Captain Hussnain to his crying son?

The war against terror imposed on us is leaving behind many orphans in Pakistan. Children have been waiting to have a glimpse of their fathers but many of them will never be able to see them again. And despite the fact that many soldiers have sacrificed their lives, the US still wants Pakistan to do more. It is saddening to say that the cries of these children are lost in the thunder the war against terrorism which is not even ours in the first place.

I was touched to see the family picture of young Captain Hussnain Nawaz with his young child and wife. He laid down his life for his motherland by selecting a profession full of death traps, uncertainty of life and dangers. I got more worried about the child as to what is his future without his father and how will his young wife live without her loving husband.

Most of us from the middle class join the services and for them reaching the level of a commissioned officer is not only a symbol of pride of their families but of the entire local area. Captain Hussnain is no longer there to groom his son, to see him glowing and growing, and his achievements. That young boy’s eyes will always remain thirsty to see his father again one more time. The martyrdom of Captain Hussnain has brought a chain of hardships for the family, which they cannot overcome alone. Hence the national response system has to come forward to help the family.

I put this question to my government as to what kind of help is in place which is to be provided by our system to all such families. As a nation what are we doing to bring the victims at ease after the loss of their loved ones? There is no doubt that the defence forces will do their best within their built-in system to help the family of the deceased as per laid down limited packages.

My concern however is for the role of the federal government in this regard. Has the government thought about any sort of plan via which a helping hand could be extended to the children of Shudahas irrespective of their ranks?

The present financial Package is not enough as there is no federal budgetary provision at present which could help the families of the Shudahas and our heroes in a befitting manner.

The government needs to place budgetary provisions for the welfare, education and shelter of/for the children and families of our martyrs. Gestures like these will not only help the families financially, but also give them a sense of comfort that the nation is standing with them and that the scarifices of their sons, fathers and brothers for the prosperity and security of the nation are not forgotten. It is our duty to make them feel that the nation will never forget them.

The war which was imposed on us is infecting our society on hourly basis, we are continuously suffering and no one knows how long we will continue to receive the bodies of our near and dear ones in green coffins.

We are fighting an enemy from within, an enemy that looks like us, talks and walks like us, eats with us and is an active member of our society. Taliban were born here and lived the life of a free citizen; yet they broke the trust of the nation and the country they were supposed to be loyal to, and protect. Those who are benefiting from Pakistan are backstabbing their own fellow citizens with the agenda dictated to them by their foreign masters.

Taliban, I ask you, do you have fear of Allah? Do you have any sense of humanity? It is because of you and you only that the young face of Captain Husnain’s son is saddened and the boy is now an orphan. What ideology are you practicing and what are you going to achieve by these acts of terrorism?

Finally, I the US, who has been demanding from Pakistan to do more and more for the last few decades, need to be mindful of these sacrifices. Can’t the international community see that our armed force are fighting day and night to protect their motherland.

Captain Husnain’s son asks the international community and especially President Trump, “Can’t you see the sacrifice my father and my family has made in this global war against terrorism? Has my father not given his life fighting against the terrorists? Can you or any power in the world bring back my father? And many like me are longing for their beloved fathers to come back home one day, but they will never. We will never be the same again.”

I strongly urge that we as a nation act as guardians of the children of Shuhdas. The simple Shuhda packages are neither enough nor do they match the sacrifice made by our heroes. Their children need food, shelter, education and continued care through the system. It is only possible if the government decides to embrace these children as its own to protect them under its wings. I strongly propose that there should be budgetary provision for all martyrs, so that their families are not left at the mercy of circumstances and they continue to be a constructive part of the society. (A recipient of Sitara-e-Shujat and Nashan-e-Imtiaz, the writer is Chairman of think tank "Global Eye" &former Interior Minister of Pakistan. Email: [email protected] com, Twitter @Senrehmanmalik , @GlobalEye_GSA WhatsApp +923325559393)