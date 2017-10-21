‘Petrol supply to Punjab stopped over tax issue’

ISLAMABAD: Once again oil tankers association Friday announced strike in Punjab over the issue of 16 percent sales tax over services.

According to spokesman of the association, the supply of petrol has been stopped across Punjab, reports said. The spokesman said all the provinces other than Punjab have disowned the sales tax. However, the Punjab government is dillydallying to resolve the issue.

The media reports further said that oil tankers association has been divided into two factions over issue of strike. One faction is in favour of observing strike while another is opposing the move.

It is pertinent to mention that oil tankers association had observed strike in August some three months ago which doubled the grievances of the people across the country as there was scarcity of petrol.