Madagascar plague deaths hit 94: WHO

GENEVA: The death toll from a plague outbreak in Madagascar has risen to 94, with the number of suspected cases jumping to more than 1,100, the World Health Organisation said on Friday. Officials on the poor Indian Ocean island nation had earlier this week reported 74 fatalities and 805 cases.

WHO’s director for health emergencies in Africa, Ibrahima Soce Fall, told reporters in Geneva that out of 1,153 suspected cases, 300 had been laboratory confirmed. Fall said WHO has sent 1.3 million doses of antibiotics to Madagascar, enough to treat 5,000 patients and protect another 100,000 people who may have been exposed to the infectious disease. "We’re in a very active phase of this outbreak. We are expecting more cases," Fall added.