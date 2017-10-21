Pakistan in must-win situation against India today

KARACHI: Pakistan face archrivals India in Super Four stage of Asia Cup in Dhaka on Saturday (today). Pakistan can only reach the final of Asia Cup if they beat India and Malaysia and South Korea play a draw.

Pakistan coach Farhat Khan, when contacted in Dhaka, told ‘The News’ that they lost a couple of matches because of inexperience. “We played well, particularly against Malaysia and South Korea. We took the lead but failed to maintain it,” he added.

“Our players are learning by playing in the Asia Cup while other teams have boys who have played 50, 75 and even 100 international matches. Their combinations are already in shape, while we are passing through that period.

“Our journey of international matches has just started from Asia Cup. There are weaknesses. We have tried our best to overcome them, but obviously it takes time,” he added.

Farhat said the boys had tormented the defence line of every team they played against. He said the boys played attacking hockey and created chances but failed to score on many occasions. “They need to make the most of the chances. These things will come with experience,” he added.

The head coach said the boys would go with open heart in the match against India. “They know they have nothing to lose. Our game plan will be attacking hockey and playing the game close to the Indian half. We will try our best to minimise the mistakes of missing the chances and make our defence solid,” the coach said. Pakistan and India have played each other 170 times out of which Pakistan won 82 and India 58, while 30 ended in a draw.