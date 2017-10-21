Transfers and postings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Matloob-ur-Rehman (PMS BS-19) programme manager of DRU Shangla, and posted him as additional secretary (general) Law Department against the vacant post.
According to a notification from the Establishment Department, Ilyas Mehmood (BS 18 P&D officer) district officer (F&P), Charsadda, has been directed him to report to the P&D Department. Also, Taimur Khattak (District Public Prosecutor, BS-18), Mardan and transferred and posted as deputy secretary (judicial) Establishment Department against the vacant post.
