Sat October 21, 2017
Peshawar

October 21, 2017

Transfers and postings

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Matloob-ur-Rehman (PMS BS-19) programme manager of DRU Shangla, and posted him as additional secretary (general) Law Department against the vacant post.

According to a notification from the Establishment Department, Ilyas Mehmood (BS 18 P&D officer) district officer (F&P), Charsadda, has been directed him to report to the P&D Department.  Also, Taimur Khattak (District Public Prosecutor, BS-18), Mardan and transferred and posted as deputy secretary (judicial) Establishment Department against the vacant post.

