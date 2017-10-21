2 killed, 10 injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and 10 others were wounded when a speedy coach collided with a trailer near Matani here on Friday.Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that the two vehicles met accident in Matani. “Two passengers were killed and 10 others were injured,” said an official, adding, the injured were shifted to hospital soon after the incident.
