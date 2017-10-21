Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident

PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and 10 others were wounded when a speedy coach collided with a trailer near Matani here on Friday.Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that the two vehicles met accident in Matani. “Two passengers were killed and 10 others were injured,” said an official, adding, the injured were shifted to hospital soon after the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement