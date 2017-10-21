Chefs Day

LAHORE :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), a leading organisation to promote tourism in Punjab in particular and in Pakistan in general, marked the International Chefs Day, observed on October 20 every year in the world, at TDCP Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, New Garden Town.

The students of Home Economics College, Government College for Women, Gulberg, Government College for Women, Samanabad, Government Jinnah Degree College, Queen's Road, Lahore College for Women University and Queen Mary College participated in a cooking competition held by the TDCP and impressed the judges by their skills in cooking different dishes. Home Economics College got first position, Lahore College second and Samnabad College got third position in the contest.

A walk was also held before the cooking competition to create awareness among the public about the chefs day. A number of college students and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.