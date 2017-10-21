One killed, four injured in oil tanker blast

LAHORE A man was killed and four others were injured when an oil tank exploded in the Shahdara area on Friday.

Five people were injured in the oil tank explosion. Rescuers removed them to hospital where one of the them succumbed to his injuries. Two of the injured were discharged from hospital after medical aid.

Newly-wed girl dies: A newly-married girl was killed by a speeding truck in the Shahdara Town area on Friday. A man, Muhammad Ahsan of Miraj Town and his wife were on their way home on a bike when the woman's dupatta got entangled into the rear wheel of the bike. She fell on the road and was run over and killed by a truck coming from behind. The body has been removed to morgue.