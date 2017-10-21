Governor, British diplomat hail Pak-UK ties

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom will result in elimination of unemployment, poverty and a sense of deprivation among in the region.

He said this in a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, Elin Burns, at the Governor House on Friday. The governor said massive prospects were available to help the two countries forge cooperation in different sectors.

In this regard, he said, investment of prospective British investors in the education, health, and civic infrastructure sectors would prove to be vital.

Zubair said prospective British investors were required to take advantage of very viable, peaceful and safe environment for business in the province.

He said Pakistan and the UK were required to forge further cooperation in different sectors as the UK’s efforts for promotion of Pakistani social sector was highly praiseworthy.

He said Karachi was considered as the country’s industrial hub and after improvement in law and order situation, the port city was offering more lucrative opportunities to investors.

He said the government had been providing security to businessmen and investors in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the British deputy high commissioner said Pakistanis residing in the Britain had been playing an important role in development and progress of the UK.

She said Britain-based companies had been exploring different options make more investment in Pakistan. Earlier in the day, the governor said the prime minister would lay the foundation stone of the first government university in Hyderabad next month. He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University.