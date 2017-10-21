‘PM has included K-4 project in Karachi package’

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has included the K-4 water supply scheme in the Karachi development package, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar as he held a presser at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters on Friday.

Sharing details of his meeting with the incumbent premier a day ago, Sattar said the PM had assured him of releasing the funds for the Karachi package by the end of this month. The prime minister has also promised to release funds for development projects in Hyderabad in the next month, he added.

He said the people of Sindh, especially Karachi, had been paying huge taxes, yet they had not been provided the due share of development projects.

Sattar, however, hailed the prime minister’s decision to include the K-4 water project in the Karachi package. He said it would expedite the work as the bulk water supply was direly neededfor the city.