PSO’s AGM held

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) held its 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, a statement said.

PSO managing director and CEO Sheikh Imranul Haque chaired the meeting with senior officials from the company.

The meeting was informed that the company has sold 2.7 million tonnes of mogas and 3.8 million tonnes of high-speed diesel during FY17. The company; hence, achieved a market share of 54.8 percent in FY17. Similarly, in white oil (mogas, HSD, SKO and jet fuel), the company achieved a market share of 43.9 percent.

The company also increased its sales volume in Mogas by 9.4 percent in FY17 over SPLY and achieved a market share of 39.6 percent in FY17.

Likewise, the HSD sales witnessed an increase of 0.9 percent over SPLY and PSO maintained its market leadership with a market share of 44.4 percent in FY17.