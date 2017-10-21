CCAC to make second output estimate in November

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) would be held on November 1 to review the crop output during 2017-18. Ministry of Textile Industry federal secretary would chair the meeting and review the current cotton crop production, marketing and ginning as well as exports from the country, said cotton commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said the meeting would also discuss the prevailing pricing trend of the commodity in local as well as in international markets, besides discussing the issues and challenges being faced by the local crop growers.

The meeting would also discuss the ways and means to promote cotton crop production in the potential areas of the country by providing technical supports and incentives for growers of these areas, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, he added.

It may be recalled that in first meeting, CCAC has estimated cotton production at 12.6 million bales as against the set targets of 14 million bales for the season. In Punjab cotton crop production was estimated at 8.9 million bales, whereas for Sindh it was forecasted at 3.7 million bales.