3 killed in Lakki Marwat firing incidents

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons were killed in separate firing incidents in parts of the district, police said on Thursday.

They said that Rahmdil, a teacher, was gunned down in Begukhel village when he was returning home from school.

The deceased teacher had an exchange of harsh words with the killers who escaped after the incident, said an official.

Muhammad Riaz, son of deceased Rahmdil, nominated Shaukatullah and Rauf in the FIR for the murder.

The police registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation.

In another shooting incident, one Haroonullah was murdered in Behramkhel village in the limits of Tajori Police Station, said police, quoting the deceased Haroonullah’s mother Safia Bibi as saying in her preliminary report.

The complainant told police that she did not know about the reason behind the killing of her son as they had no enmity with anyone.

Police further said that a villager Akhtar Zaman was killed over a land dispute in Tajazai in the vicinity of Ghaznikhel Police Station. They said that Akhtar Zaman sustained bullet wounds. He was taken to the hospital but he could not survive.

“The injured villager nominated Sherin and Kifayatullah as killers in his dying words,” said an official.

Tournament Inaugurated: Lakki Marwat district education officer Abdus Salam inaugurated annual District High and Higher Secondary Schools Tournament on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was held in Government High School Ghaznikhel where ADO Sports Nisar Muhammad, tournament’s general secretary Khalid Wahab, heads of schools, teachers and student players were also present.

The teams of GHS Khwajakhel and GHS Jabukhel were provided an opportunity to play football match during the opening of annual sports event.

They played the match on the sports ground of Government High School Ghaznikhel.