QAU administration fails to reopen campus; syndicate meets today

Islamabad :Despite its announcement, the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration on Thursday failed to ensure resumption of academic and administrative activities.

As a result, the university remained closed for the 16th consecutive day due to the strike by a group of students against the recent expulsion of their colleagues over violence, higher fee, poor facilities and shortage of hostels.

During a meeting on Wednesday, members of the National Assembly standing committee on education and professional training had come down hard on QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf over the prolonged campus closure by students and asked him to either step down admitting administrative failure or ensure the resumption of academic and administrative activities at all costs next morning (Thursday).

The VC had later announced the reopening of the campus on Thursday but failed to do so. All through the day, rumours made rounds about the VC either stepping down or going on a long leave. However, there’s no official word on them.

There were also reports that the interior minister has ordered the city’s administration to restore order on campus. However, no operation by law-enforcement agencies, especially police, was reported.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate, the university’s supreme decision-making body, will meet today (Friday) to decide the students’ demands. The striking Quaidian Students Federation students announced that they would end protest only after their demands were met, especially restoration of the colleagues expelled over the May campus violence.