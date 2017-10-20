Fri October 20, 2017
Lahore

October 20, 2017

Convicted

An additional district and sessions court Thursday awarded three years jail term to a drug pusher. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. In case of default in payment of fine the convict will face jail term. Police had arrested Saqiab alias Sobi and had seized 1,650 grams of hashish from his possession. Later, a challan was submitted by police in the court declaring Saqib guilty of drug trafficking.  

Comments

