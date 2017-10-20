Hafiz Saeed detention extended

LAHORE :A provincial review board led by Justice Yawar Ali of the Lahore High Court on Thursday granted one-month extension in detention period of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed while dismissed government’s plea for extending detention of four other leaders of the organisation.

The board comprised of Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Abdul Sami Khan and Justice Alia Neelum held in-camera proceedings while the police presented Saeed and his aides Qazi Kashif Niaz, Prof Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Abdullah Ubaid before the board amid strict security.

Senior officers of ministries of interior and foreign affairs along with law officers also appeared and assisted the board members during. After hearing the government authorities and lawyers the board approved extension in the detention period of Hafiz Saeed for one month while refused to extend detention of other four leaders of JuD. They would stand freed on October 26 when their detention period is set to complete.