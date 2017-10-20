Aisam, Rojer in Stockholm Open semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Jean-Julien Rojer from Netherlands reached the semi-finals of Stockholm Open in Sweden on Thursday. The second seed pair of Aisam and Rojer, ranked 28th and 12th, respectively, defeated the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 7-5, 7-5 to qualify for the last-four stage of this ATP-250 event. Earlier, the duo had beaten John-Patrick Smith and Nicholas Monroe 6-0, 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals.