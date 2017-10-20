Forex reserves rise to $20bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose 1.93 percent to $20.052 billion during the week ended October 13, the central bank reported on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $370 million to $14.158 billion due to official flows, it said. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also went up to $5.895 billion from $5.884 billion a week ago.
