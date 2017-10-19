10 years ago

On October 18 2007, the procession carrying Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who had returned after an 8-year-long self-imposed exile was bombed near Karsaz, Karachi. The attack killed over 180 innocent citizens and left 500 people injured. Benazir miraculously escaped this attack, but fell victim to another fatal attempt on her life after she had just delivered a speech in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007. Both these crimes took place when the Musharraf junta was in power. Surprisingly within hours of both these incidents, the crime scene was washed and all possible traces of essential forensic evidence lost.

On contrary, when Musharraf himself had two unfortunate assassination attempts in December 2003, the crime scene was barricaded for almost a week and every square millimeter was thoroughly searched. This raises serious doubts in minds of people who have not forgotten the May 12 massacre in Karachi led by the MQM and how Musharraf celebrated this brutality by raising his fists in Islamabad and termed it as a show of his power.

Malik Tariq Ali (Karachi)