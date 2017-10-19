Towards better relations

The friendly relationship between Pakistan and China gained strength when the countries signed the CPEC project. The mega project has caused unrest across the globe. This is because CPEC will strengthen Pakistan’s economy and this is not setting with the country’s enemies. The project will bring many benefits to China and Pakistan. It will help reduce the rate of unemployment in our country since a large number of people will be employed in different projects running under the umbrella of CPEC. However this situation has given birth to an important question: How will the people of both countries communicate with each other on a daily basis? The Pakistani people and the Chinese speak different languages. This may create a communication barrier between them since English isn’t spoken by the majority of both countries. This situation can be tackled if the people of Pakistan learn Chinese to communicate with the guests arriving from China.

Many Chinese companies have plans to operate in different areas of Pakistan. As a result many job opportunities will be made available to the people. In order to be a better candidate, one must learn the language. The Chinese want to spread their culture around the globe and have sent their best teachers to teach the language, one should be grateful and grasp this opportunity. The government should also make Chinese a compulsory subject in all education institutions.

Ayesha Gigani (Karachi)