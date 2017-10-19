Private schools

Thousands of small schools are being run in Karachi. They offer low quality of education and have no fixed standards for the recruitment of teachers. Faculty members are not highly qualified – some teachers have only completed till Class X. As a result, the education provided by these schools is not up to the mark. These schools are built in residential areas in bungalows with no play ground for students. Students sit in congested class rooms. These schools do not offer any extra-curricular activities. They do not have science and IT labs. Obviously, the standard of education of these schools is poor.

The morning assembly is conducted on the roof top. The most surprising part is many of these schools are unregistered. Over 7,000 schools in Karachi are unregistered. Because of this issue, many students face difficulties while submitting the enrolment form for the SSC exams. We say that the young generation of the country is its future and that education is the best investment for the future. However we should realise that when schools will be run for business purposes, they will not provide quality education. There must be a fixed number of schools run under the supervision of the government.

Javeria Khan (Karachi)