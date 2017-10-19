Garbage everywhere

It is not only Karachi that is facing the worst garbage crisis. In fact, lack of cleanliness and heaps of garbage are rampant in all major cities of the country. A mass cleaning drive has commenced in Karachi by a private real-estate company. It is hoped that this step will help the city address the garbage problem in an efficient manner. The government too needs to take some steps to resolve the issue. It is a shame that even the capital city of the country is scattered with heaps of garbage.

The CDA has initiated different projects to uplift civic facilities and enhance captivating beauty of Islamabad. Similarly, it should take steps to make the city clean. Dustbins should be installed on every road so that people can throw away trash in the bins. This small effort of the authorities will go a long way in keeping the city clean.

Syed Safdar Abbas (Islamabad)