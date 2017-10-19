Winners and losers in NPC Inter-Media Cricket Tournament

ISLAMABAD: ATV edged out Channel 24 by 55 runs in the National Press Club (NPC) Inter-Media Cricket Tournament under way at different cricket grounds of Islamabad.

Mubashir scored 55 and Qasim took three wickets for winning ATV team. Waqat TV defeated Jammu Kashmir by 55 runs at XI Star Cricket Ground. All-rounder Muhammad Atif scored 55 and took two wickets for the winners. At the same venue Khyber TV thumped Daily Dawn by huge 93 runs. Qaiser Tanoli scored 85 while Habib Shah took three wickets for the winning team.

In another match of the day, NPC thrashed Nawaiwaqt by a big margin of 127 runs at Punjab Ground. Sardar Naveed made 92 runs and grabbed three wickets for the winners. NPC Blues outclassed Bol TV by eight wickets. Azhar Sharif performed hat-trick and Abid Abbasi scored 33 for the winners. In the day’s last match, APP outplayed INP by nine wickets at the same venue. Syed Husnain took three wickets and Anjum Chohan scored 32 runs for APP.