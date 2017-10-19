Peace will be ensured in Karachi, PM assures MQM

ISLAMABAD: Peace in Karachi would be ensured and promises made by Nawaz Sharif would be fulfilled, declared Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during talks with an MQM delegation here on Wednesday.

The PML-N and MQM-P leaderships have resolved that all democratic forces should play their role in strengthening democracy by ignoring their differences. “The adherence to supremacy of Constitution and democratic process’s continuity is imperative for Pakistan’s progress,” the participants of a meeting said.

They said the resolution of all problems of the country hinged on supremacy of the Constitution and parliament and the constitutional tenure of parliament should be respected.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced major fiscal concessions and assistance to the people of Sindh, especially in urban areas.

The meeting is viewed as a conspicuous political development in the wake of new scenarios emerging on political horizon. Official sources said development packages for Karachi and Hyderabad were discussed and it was decided that uplift funds would be released in a fortnight to start work.

The MQM-P delegation was led by its Convener Dr Farooq Sattar and included Aamir Khan, Kunwar Naveed, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Kamran Tessori. Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Saad Rafiq, Senator Saleem Zia, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and PML-N Karachi President Munawar Raza also attended the meeting.

It was decided that PM Abbasi would lay the foundation stone of the Hyderabad University next month. Former PM Nawaz Sharif had announced the establishment of the university and a development package for the city during his visit to the city early this year.

The sources revealed that the visiting delegation complained about non-cooperative attitude of the Sindh government towards the Karachi Municipal Corporation, saying that it was enhancing difficulties for the people of Karachi.

Abbasi said the government respected all democratically-elected institutions. Local bodies had a significant role in the development of the country. He assured that the federal government would take up the matter with the provincial government.

The meeting was unanimous on the point that peace in Karachi had to be maintained at any cost. The prime minister reminded the meeting that the federal government had approved a record package for Karachi’s uplift. “All commitments made by Nawaz Sharif would be honoured and fulfilled in letter and spirit,” he said, adding that Karachi was the economic capital of Pakistan and the government was determined to make it hub of peace and prosperity. “It should be our common goal,” he said. Abbasi asked Ahsan Iqbal to look into MQM-P grievances and ensure that demands of justice are fulfilled.