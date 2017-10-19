Cabinet condemnsIndian forces’ unprovoked firing across LoC

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian security forces across the LoC on Wednesday wounding innocent civilians, including women and children. The cabinet prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The cabinet offered Fateha for the martyrs of Kurram Agency IED blast on Sunday and the martyrs of terrorist attack in Quetta on Wednesday.

The cabinet expressed deep appreciation for Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for his extraordinary role in achieving 10-year high growth rate of 5.3 percent in financial year 2017, endorsed and acknowledged by the World Bank in its recent statement. The cabinet approved appointment of Ms. Justice Musarrat Hilali, Judge Peshawar High Court, as the Judge Special Appellate Court KP under Section 46 (1) of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977. The cabinet approved the proposal to notify the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited as Development Financial Institution under Section 3-A of the Banking Companies Ordinance 1962. Ex-post Facto approval of acceptance of Argentine award “Order of Mayo” to Imtiaz Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division, was also granted. Imtiaz Ahmed had received the award while serving as ambassador of the country in Argentine.

The cabinet also approved signing of Inter-Governmental Agreement on supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) between Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Pakistan and Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, Government of Malaysia. Ex-post facto approval of acceptance of Awards ”King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence”& “Legion of Merit” by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Turkish Government to General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was also granted.

The signing of MOU between TAFE Directors Australia and the Pakistan National Vocational and Technical Training Commission for encouraging cooperation in vocational and technical training to NAVTTC was also approved by the federal cabinet. The meeting ratified various decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet taken during its meeting held on 06-10-2017. The cabinet approved appointment of six members of National Industrial Relations Commission.