JI chief demands action against people behind move

Amendment to oath

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has demanded action against those involved in removing the phrase regarding the finality of the Prophethood from the oath that is administered to parliamentarians.

“We want to expel anyone involved in amendment to the law on the finality of the Prophethood from Islamabad whether they are ministers, party leaders or government officers. The Jamaat-e-Islami will continue protesting over the issue until the culprits are punished,” Sirajul Haq told the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Conference on the Ring Road here on Wednesday.

He added that as a Muslim no-one can compromise on the concept of the finality of the Prophethood and those who want to bring any change to this law need to be exposed.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI founder Maulana Maududi had been sentenced for raising voice against Qadianis.

The member of the Upper House of the Parliament said that JI would never allow any government to make changes to the law on the religion.

He asked the public to support the party to foil all the conspiracies against Pakistan and Islam.

The JI chief sought masses support for the JI candidate, Wasil Farooq, in the NA-4 by-poll, saying those asking for vote in the constituency did nothing for people in the past. The by-poll in the constituency scheduled for October 24.

“All these parties were given power on a number of occasions but they failed to deliver and work for the welfare of people. He added that the establishment of the Islamic system was the only solution to the problems being faced by the country and the JI is working for this system.

Sirajul Haq said that after coming into power, the JI would work for a society where there would be no corruption, injustice, kickback culture and other evils that have harmed society.

Provincial chief of JI, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, candidate of the party for NA-4 Wasil Farooq, Member National Assembly Tariqullah, Sabir Hussain Awan and others also addressed the conference.