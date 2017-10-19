Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal to address rally on 22nd

Bilawal to address rally on 22nd

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in the provincial capital in connection with the by-election on constituency NA-4 on October 22.

A press release issued here Wednesday said the provincial office-bearers held a meeting at the residence of senior vice-president Syed Ayub Shah and finalised the arrangements for the forthcoming visit of their chairman. Party provincial president Humayun Khan said that the activists including the People’s Students Federation, (PSF), People’s Youth Organisation (PYO), women wing and others would participate in the meeting.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement