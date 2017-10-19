Bilawal to address rally on 22nd

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in the provincial capital in connection with the by-election on constituency NA-4 on October 22.

A press release issued here Wednesday said the provincial office-bearers held a meeting at the residence of senior vice-president Syed Ayub Shah and finalised the arrangements for the forthcoming visit of their chairman. Party provincial president Humayun Khan said that the activists including the People’s Students Federation, (PSF), People’s Youth Organisation (PYO), women wing and others would participate in the meeting.