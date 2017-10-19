Turkish company to start drilling for Chiniot iron ore

LAHORE: The Punjab government and a Turkish company signed an agreement for the second phase of iron ore reserves of Chiniot under which the drilling will next month and completed in eight months.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the assessment in first phase showed that as much as 150 million tons of iron ore reserves were available in the area. Separately, Shahbaz visited the residence of Capt Hasnain Nawaz in Nankana Sahib, who embraced martyred in Kurram Agency. Talking to the parents, he said their son sacrificed his life for the country.

“We are proud of his immortal sacrifice. You are the great parents and your son has been blessed with martyrdom,” adding that Capt Hasnain was a hero of the whole nation. The chief minister announced renaming the Postgraduate College Nankana Sahib after Capt Hasnain and said a newly-developed park would also be named after the martyred army officer.

He also announced to give employment to a brother of Capt Hasnain and said all the educational expenses of another brother would be borne out by the Punjab government. The chief minister also consoled the widow and expressed love and affection with her little child.

On the other hand, Shahbaz said the politics based on concocted allegations and deceit had not been succeeded in the past nor would in the future. “Had the sit-in group realised facts, many energy projects would have been completed today, he added.

Talking to PML-N lawmakers, he said the elements intending to impede the journey of development had been politically isolated as the nation realised that who was serving them and who opposed that. Also on Tuesday, US Consul General Elisabeth Kennedy Trudeau called on Shahbaz Sharif and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said Pakistan gained numerous successes in different sectors during the last more than four years and was much more peaceful, secure, and prosperous than before. Terrorism was an international issue and collective efforts were needed to be materialised in an organized manner to effectively deal with it, he added.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz gave away a cheque of Rs 50 million to the Shahid Afridi Foundation, as Afridi called on him. The chief minister stressed the need for adopting collective efforts to improve health, education and other social sectors. The private sector should also come forward to ensure the provision of improved facilities to the people, he said, adding that the government would fully encourage the private sector. On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif, in a message, offered his condolences over the death of Rumi Insha, son of a famous poet Ibne Insha.