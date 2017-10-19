Imam’s debut ton helps Pakistan clinch series

ABU DHABI: Imam-ul-Haq became the third Pakistani batsman to score a century on ODI debut as he helped Pakistan win the third match and the series at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Inducted in place of mis-firing Ahmed Shehzad, Imam got out after scoring 100 off 125 balls in the 42nd over. He had done his job superbly as Pakistan won the match three balls later.

Imam, the nephew of former captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, hit two sixes and five fours in his knock. Saleem Elahi and Umar Akmal also scored centuries on ODI debut, in 1995 and 2009, respectively.

Pakistan made one other change, bringing in Faheem Ashraf in place of Imad Wasim. Fakhar Zaman (29), Babar Azam (30) and Mohammad Hafeez (34 not out) also batted well.

Earlier, energetic seamer Hasan Ali became the quickest player to reach 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 208. The 23-year-old took a career best 5-34 and was ably assisted by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2-37) as Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted, lost their last nine wickets for only 106 runs.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga (61) and Niroshan Dickwella (18) put on 59 for the first wicket, but from 102-1 in the 26th over their innings was derailed by Pakistan’s bowlers. Shadab, man-of-the-match for his 52 not out and 3-47 in the second game on Monday, had Dinesh Chandimal (19) leg-before and Tharanga caught in the deep.

Tharanga, who hit a brilliant 112 not out in the previous match, hit five boundaries during his 80-ball knock. Hasan, who had given Pakistan the early breakthrough with Dickwella’s wicket, removed Chamara Kapugedera (18), Milinda Siriwardana (two) and Jeffrey Vandersay (nought) to complete 50 wickets in his 24th ODI.

The previous record was held by legendary paceman Waqar Younis, who took 27 ODIs to reach the mark. Lahiru Thirimanne (28) and Thisara Perera (38) took Sri Lanka past the 200 mark. Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first match by 83 runs in Dubai and a 32-run victory in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka

†N Dickwella b Hasan 18

*W U Tharanga c Fakhar b Shadab 61

L D Chandimal lbw b Shadab 19

C K Kapugedera c & b Hasan 18

H D R L Thirimanne c Sarfraz b Hafeez 28

T A M Siriwardana c Fakhar b Junaid 2

J D F Vandersay c Sarfraz b Hasan 0

N L T C Perera run out 38

A Dananjaya c Sarfraz b Hasan 1

P V D Chameera c Sarfraz b Hasan 10

P L S Gamage not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 9) 13

Total (all-out’ 48.2 Overs) 208

Fall: 1-59, 2-102, 3-112, 4-137, 5-140, 6-141, 7-162, 8-163, 9-205, 10-208

Bowling: Junaid 8-0-32-1; Rumman 7.2-0-52-0; Hafeez 8-0-39-1; Hasan 10-0-34-5; Faheem 5-0-10-0; Shadab 10-0-37-2

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Perera 100

Fakhar Zaman st Dickwella b Vandersay 29

Babar Azam b Gamage 30

M Hafeez not out 34

Shoaib Malik not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 9) 16

Total (3 wickets; 42.3 Overs) 209

Did no bat: *†Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Fall: 1-78, 2-144, 3-203

Bowling: Gamage 7-1-35-1; Chameera 10-0-33-0; Dananjaya 10-0-57-0; Vandersay 9.3-1-43-1; Siriwardana 2-0-12-0; Perera 4-0-22-1

Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Series: Pakistan lead the 5-match series by 3-0

ODI debut: Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Man of the Match: Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and S Ravi (India). TV Umpires: R Kettleborough (England). Match Referee: A Pycroft (South Africa)