Plea to formulate law officers’ appointment mechanism

LAHORE :A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking directions for Punjab law secretary and Punjab Advocate General Office to formulate a mechanism for appointment of law officers as well as to bar them from participating in political activities.

Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem moved the petition submitting that on October 13, the then additional advocate general Khawar Ikram Bhatti slapped a police officer outside a NAB court despite the fact he was holding a constitutional post. He said it was the day when Captain (Retd) Safdar and Maryam Nawaz had to appear before the NAB court. Being public office holder, Khawar Ikram Bhatti was obligated to have be in his office or in court performing his duties as he was drawing a hefty salary from the national exchequer but he was there in the crowd, the lawyer said. He alleged that the law officers participate in political rallies. The conduct, act and omission of Khawar Ikram Bhatti was an example of it, though, an FIR was also lodged against him on the same day, and subsequently he was removed from the office.