Two street criminals nabbed

Brigade police claimed foiling a cellphone-snatching bid and arresting two suspected criminals on Wednesday over their involvement in a number of street crime cases.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan of the Brigade police station said cops were patrolling the area when they received information that two men were looting citizens near Tauheed Chowk in Lines Area.

Acting on information, he along with his staff rushed to the spot, but on seeing the police, the robbers opened fire. The cops retaliated and after a brief encounter arrested Javed alias Jadoo and Mudassir alias Mota.

SHO Khan said they confronted the suspects when the latter were escaping after snatching a cellphone and cash from a woman, Kiran. Two TT pistols, a motorcycle, snatched cellphones and cash were seized from the possession of the suspects. During the initial interrogation, the suspects admitted that they were habitual street criminals and involved in many cases of street crimes. Javed was on bail and had been absconding from the court.