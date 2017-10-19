Agreement signed for managing 14 USAID-funded schools

US Consul General Grace Shelton and Sindh Minister of Education Jam Mehtab Dahar witnessed the signing of an agreement between the provincial education department and private organisations on Tuesday to manage the government schools built under the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The event also attended by USAID Deputy Mission Director Oghale Oddo and Sindh School Education Secretary Iqbal Durrani.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Sindh in this important initiative,” Consul General Shelton stated. She added that the SBEP was helping to improve the quality of teaching and increase equitable access to safe learning opportunities for children, especially the girls. These children in Sindh who will receive free quality education will grow up to become the next generation of engineers, doctors, teachers, and entrepreneurs.