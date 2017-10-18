Minor drivers

The transportation system in Karachi is not up to the mark. Overloaded buses with passengers standing on foot boards. As an alternative, motorcycle-rickshaws having a capacity of six to nine people were launched. These vehicles allow all passengers to have a seat. For a majority of people, especially those who belong to lower middle class, this mode of transportation is pocket-friendly. Although it is a cheap mode of transportation, it is equally dangerous. Young drivers under the age of 15 are found riding the motorcycle recklessly. Since there is absolutely no check and balance, these young drivers are out on the streets putting their as well as the lives of passengers in danger.

Young boys riding motorcycles is a common sight in the city. Now these children are given a huge responsibility of carrying people from one place to another. This is a wrong practice and it should be stopped immediately. Immature drivers on roads create difficulty for other drivers as well. The law-enforcement agencies should take a notice of this issue. Drivers’ licences should be checked and minor drivers should not be allowed to driver their vehicles on busy roads. Also, these motorcycle-rickshaws should only be sold to the drivers who have a valid driving license and if anyone is caught driving on someone else’s name, the rickshaw and the license of the original driver must be ceased. The traffic police must take strict action against wrongdoers.

Fatima Mustansir (Karachi)