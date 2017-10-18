‘Issues of overseas Pakistanis being resolved speedily’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that the ratio of resolved complaints of expatriate Pakistanis is satisfactory.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the resolution mechanism of pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis in Faisalabad division on Tuesday. The OPC commissioner directed that two meetings of the District Overseas Committee would be ensured in a month and proceedings in this regard be regularly uploaded on the OPC website. He further said that the complaints of overseas Pakistanis should be decided purely on merit basis .

Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha informed that so far 245 applications of overseas Pakistanis were resolved and the remaining 203 are under process regarding revenue, police and other different departments. Chairman DOPC and MPA, Azad Ali Tabassum said that the OPC was a one window operation for resolution of expatriates’ problems.