Helpline established to provide information to citizens

BHAKKAR: The first-ever Labbaik Bhakkar Helpline with toll free number (0800-15050) has been accorded an improved status to provide prompt services to people in the district.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Bilal Haider said the helpline was established more than three months ago and it was meant to provide all-out information to citizens about social, civic and municipal, education, health, local government, citizen services, revenue, NADRA and other departments 24 hours. The DC said the people had also been provided the facility of getting their complaints registered relating to the government departments.