New video emerges of bus conductor torturing special children

LAHORE: A new video footage was obtained by Geo News Tuesday which shows a bus conductor torturing special needs children on a school bus, in what appears to be a sequel of the previous clip that started making rounds on social media last week. A conductor, wearing a dark blue ‘shalwar kameez’, can be seen hitting and terrorising special needs children in the latest footage. He has not yet been identified by the authorities, who are likely to register a case against the man in question after the footage emerged.

The children can clearly be seen cowering in fear as the conductor repeatedly hits and slaps them, all the while hurling abuses at them.

Last week, two conductors were caught on camera torturing special needs children with disabilities on what is believed to be the same school bus. The accused were arrested and produced before a court, where both the parties informed the judge that they had reached an understanding. The accused, identified as Hafiz Usman and Akram, were arrested Friday after the Ghalib Market police registered an FIR against them following the surfacing of their torture video. They were booked under sections on child protection and threatening.