Maryam denies having media cell

LAHORE: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has denied the arrest of five members of her media cell.

When asked by The News about reports of the arrests, she said that she was not aware of what this report was about. She said that she didn't have any media cell at present, adding all these affairs came to an end after leaving Islamabad.

Earlier, the Online news agency reported five media cell members of Maryam Nawaz had been taken into custody from Lahore for an alleged campaign against the state institutions. The agency, citing media reports, said she had set up a media cell in Pakistan and later shifted it to Dubai.

This media cell had allegedly run an organised campaign against the state institutions. The report said the arrested persons have admitted before the police at whose instructions they had done that job. They sent reports directly to Maryam about their campaign. Twenty-six more members of media cell have been identified and they would be arrested soon, the report added.