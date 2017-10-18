Wed October 18, 2017
Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
October 18, 2017

Share

Political participation, empowerment of rural women demanded

Islamabad :Two-day annual Conference on Rural Women concluded on Tuesday with a strong charter of demand for political participation and empowerment of rural women and recognition of women working in agriculture sector as farmers.

The charter demands legal recognition of women’s work in agriculture and gender sensitization of agriculture policies, programs and initiatives. The resolution calls for making health and nutrition policies responsive to needs of rural women.

The conference, organized by PODA, was attended by rural women representatives from all over the country. Besides policy discussion on issues faced by rural women, the conference included colourful performances, stalls of handmade products, documentary screening and interactive session providing a tremendous platform to unheard voices of women belonging to rural areas.

The conference was held in connection with the celebrations to observe International Day of Rural Women declared by the United Nations in 2008. Over 1000 women from over 100 participated in the event.

While addressing the policy dialogue on economic empowerment of rural women, Director Programs, Hashoo Foundation Amir Hussain, said rural women are the real face of Pakistan. He further emphasized to invest on women because that’s the real development.

