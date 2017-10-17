18 judicial officers promoted

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Administration Committee on Monday promoted 18 additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs). The promoted judicial officers include Naseem Ahmad Virk, Asad Ali, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Nasir Hussain, Ghaffar Mehtab, Abdul Haq, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Rehman, Sarfraz Akhtar, Shahzaib Saeed, Syed Asghar Ali, Ch Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Naveed Ahmad, Malik Zulqarnain Awan, Manzer Ali Gill, Syed Ali Imran, Shaukat Kamal and Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

The committee deferred promotion of AD&SJS Sadaqatullah Khan, Ch Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Hussain, Wajahat Hassan, Tariq Javed, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Arif Rana and Ali Raza. The committee accepted resignation of AD&SJ Misbah-un-Nabi.