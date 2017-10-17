Maryam annoyed over tussle among party leaders

By INP

LAHORE: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday showed annoyance over the tussle among party leaders during a visit to the NA-120 constituency from where her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz won the by-election.

She met the local government representatives at the office of MPA Majid Zahoor and heard about the problems of party workers at the UC level and assured them of resolving these. Maryam also visited Islampura, Rajgarh and other adjoining areas and reviewed development projects. She promised to address the people’s issues on priority basis and left for Jati Umra via Band Road.