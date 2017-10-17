Tue October 17, 2017
Peshawar

October 17, 2017

ATH staff demands reinstatement of nurse

ABBOTTABAD: Nurses and other staff of the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) have protested against the termination of their colleague by nursing director and demanded his immediate restoration.

According to hospital sources, a male nurse, Aftab Ali Shah, was sacked on the recommendation of the nursing director.

The protesting staff gathered in front of the office of the nursing director and chanted slogans, demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision.  They termed the sacking illegal and unjustified and warned of a strike under the banner of the All Employees Coordination Council.

The council, Clerical Association, Class-IV Employees Association and other staff also joined the protesters. The speakers, including Kamran Khan Jadoon, Shamsur Rehman and Farhat, demanded reinstatement of the male nurse.

