Under pressure

It was heartrending to read that a private security guard committed suicide in Rawalpindi by hanging himself from a rope tied to the ceiling. The 60-year-old man took his life at the house where he was employed. This incident calls for the attention of the concerned authorities. The rate of suicide in our country is increasing day by day. Many people take their own lives when they cannot handle the burden of life.

Private security guards in our country are paid a meagre amount. Their salary ranges between ten and fifteen thousand per month and they are not entitled to any perks or perquisites. With a small amount of money in their hands, these hardworking individuals cannot match overinflated prices of essential commodities. Dealing with this serious matter should be top priority of the government. There is a lot more to do to eliminate hunger and poverty. Was Pakistan created for rich and famous people?

Nasir Soomro (Karachi)