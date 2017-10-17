Karachi Blues crowned under-19 champions

KARACHI: Karachi Blues were crowned champions on Monday on the basis of their first innings lead when their four-day final of the Inter-Region Under-19 Cricket tournament against Karachi Whites ended in a stalemate at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Azad Kashmir.

On the fourth and final day, while chasing 283, Karachi Blues resumed their second innings at 76-3 and reached 224-5 by the end of the clash.

The hall-mark of Karachi Blues’ second innings was Imran Shah’s fantastic 102. Imran smashed 14 fours and two sixes in his 193-ball feat.

Kahaf Patel struck unbeaten 51, hitting six fours. Mohammad Zubair remained not out at the other end on 28 which had three fours and one six.Mohammad Makki was the pick of the bowlers with 3-33.

Karachi Whites posted 341 and 351. Karachi Blues accumulated 410 all out in their first innings. The winners Karachi Blues were handed over a glittering trophy and a purse of Rs600,000, while Karachi Whites received Rs300,000.

Besides, Rs25,000 each was handed over to Mohammad Arif (best batsman, Abbottabad, 751 runs), Ashir Qureshi (Karachi Blues, best bowler, 62 wickets) and Rohail Nazir (Islamabad, best all-rounder, 508 runs, 25 catches, 2 stumpings).

Waleed Khan of Karachi Blues also got richer by Rs25,000 after being declared man of the mach for his spectacular 168 in the first innings that enabled his side to gain a substantial lead. Nadeem Ghauri and Saleem Butt supervised the match while Wasim Yousafi was the match referee.