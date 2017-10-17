UBL tighten noose around Pindi

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) tightened noose around spirited Rawalpindi on the second day of their Pool B fourth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Monday.

After gaining a 93-run lead, UBL had reduced Rawalpindi to 159-6 in their second innings by the end of the day. They are only 66 runs ahead with just four wickets in hand.Umar Waheed (46) and Sarmad Hameed (37) offered some resistance with the bat. Pacemen Sohail Khan (2-38) and Mir Hamza (2-39) bowled impressively.

Earlier, in response to Rawalpindi’s first innings score of 136, UBL resumed their innings at 99-5 and went on to 229 in 63.2 overs. Saad Ali, a compact left-handed batsman from Karachi, who was batting on 42 on Sunday, once again played a key role, scoring 93. Saad smashed 15 fours and one six in his superb 99-ball effort. He was ably backed by international all-rounder Hammad Azam who chipped in with unbeaten 52 off 97 balls and had nine hits to the fence.

Sohail Tanvir, Ataullah and Abid Hasan claimed two wickets each.

In the other outing of this group, here at the NBP Sports Complex, Ahmed Iqbal (99) fell just one run short of what could have been a fantastic century. He, however, enabled Karachi Whites to gain 116-run lead against Habib Bank Limited (HBL). Ahmed smashed 18 fours from 211 balls to enable Karachi Whites to score 263 all out after resuming their first innings at 145-3 in response to HBL’s total of 137.

Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal (37) departed after adding only five runs to his overnight score. Left-arm Test spinner Abdul Rehman clinched 6-49. Ramiz Aziz, Ammad Butt and Test discard Umar Gul got two wickets each.

HBL were 93-3 in their second innings at close. Spinner Faraz Ali got 3-9.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were folded for 322 by Lahore Whites after they had resumed their first innings at 233-6. Usman Arshad, who was batting on 42, went on to score 77, hitting 11 fours from 194 balls.

Nouman Ali struck 33 off 66 balls, smacking five fours and one six. Right-arm pacer Umar Farooq was the pick of the bowlers with 4-50. Lahore Whites, in response, had reached 157-3 at stumps. Rizwan Hussain (50) hit a fine fifty, smashing eight fours from 74 deliveries. Usman Salahuddin was at the crease on 28. Experienced pacer Sadaf Hussain got 3-30.

Left-hander Saud Shakeel (108*) slammed the fifth century of his career to enable PTV to gain lead as they reached 283-6 in their first innings in response to FATA’s first innings total of 281.

Saud smacked 12 fours and one six in his unfinished knock. He added 114 runs for the fourth wicket with Hasan Mohsin, who hammered seven fours and one six from 163 balls.

Sohail Akhtar got 3-56, while Asif Afridi picked 2-84.

Lahore Blues were in trouble against former champions SNGPL in their Pool A encounter at LCCA Ground, Lahore, as after conceding a 91-run lead they were tottering at 199-8 in their second innings at stumps.

Bilawal Iqbal, known for his fast bowling, was batting on 67. Test leggie Yasir Shah got 4-78.

Earlier, in response to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 108, SNGPL resumed their innings at 122-7 and perished for 199. International stumper Mohammad Rizwan (84) top-scored, hitting six fours and two sixes from 145 balls.

Asadullah got 3-39, while Saif-ur-Rehman and Bilawal Iqbal claimed two wickets each.

Peshawar were in a strong position against holders WAPDA when they reached 142-4 in their second innings at close. Thanks to their first innings lead of 81, they had an overall lead of 223 with six wickets in hand.

Ubaidullah struck solid 68 off 132 balls, which had seven fours and one six.

Earlier, in response to Peshawar’s first innings score of 235, WAPDA perished for 154 after resuming the day at 54-4.

Kamran Akmal smashed 55 with seven fours, while all-rounder Mansoor Amjad struck 40 with five fours.

Left-arm pacer Taj Wali wrecked WAPDA’s batting, finishing with 6-53.

Kamran Ghulam (102), Bilal Asif (102) and Faizan Khan (100*) hit centuries as National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) declared their first innings at 553-8 against Islamabad after resuming at 276-4 at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

Islamabad were 90-3, in reply, at stumps.

Faisalabad were in deep trouble against SSGC as after conceding a 170-run lead they were reeling at 89-4 in their second innings at stumps at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Earlier, international left-hander Umar Amin (145) struck a superb century to enable SSGC to reach 323 in their first innings in response to Faisalabad’s total of 153.